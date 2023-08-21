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Dr. William Makis, Immunologist, Oncologist Talks Fasting and Benefits in Terms of The Spike Protein
NZ Will Remember
NZ Will Remember
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200 views • August 21, 2023

"Another interesting thing that's come up recently is fasting, but like a longer term fasting, a three day fasting. Which is supposed to stimulate autophagy, which is the body's way of destroying damaged cells. Cells that may have been damaged by the spike protein or contain the spike protein. The body, after at least 48 hours of fasting, starts to actually clear those cells out and remove those cells as debris as damaged cells. And some people have actually found a three day, four day fast that they actually get a significant improvement in their symptoms. These are, these are, these are water only, fasting. This is just water only. And you're trying to stimulate that that autophagy process which only kicks in, you know, about 36 to 48 hours in. That's why it's a it's a prolonged fast. It won't work if you're just doing a 16 hour fast, which is what most intermittent fasting is, is 16 hours, 24 hours. That process will not kick in. You also get with the fasting, you get a reboot of the immune system, so you actually get again elimination of immune cells that have effectively stopped functioning."

[...] I do believe a lot of it is reversible but you have to take action. You can''t just sort of sit there and do nothing because, you know, some of these processes whether it's, it's sort of a chronic inflammatory process that's going on or an autoimmune process or you've got you know micro blood clots circulating around. The damage is probably cumulative. Especially if you've been producing, you know, the Spike Protein for a long time or for a prolonged period of time.

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fastingautophagycovidvaccineinjuriesspikeproteinimmunehealthdrwilliammakis
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