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Prepare For An Alien Invasion… And Extraterrestrials Too
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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476 views • August 05, 2023

While we have been anticipating the Big Distraction, the deepfake ETs have patiently been waiting for their big moment, eating red M&Ms backstage while production’s shuffling around the moon landing props and preparing the green-slime screen. 


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***** Sources for this video *****


"Non Conformist Series: Freedom Begins At Home" (https://anarchapulco.com/freedom/)


Jones Plantation Screening:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jones-plantation-online-screening-launch-party-tickets-676070494047


Cats In The Cradle - Hunter Biden Remix: https://twitter.com/EricSpracklen/status/1686562850079129600?s=20


PR Campaign” like the CDC zombie preparedness or predictive programming? https://www.travelex.co.uk/press-releases/2007/october/travelex-launches-quids-in-space#:~


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