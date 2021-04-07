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Fast and Pray: Things We Need To Be Doing In the End Times
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31 views • April 07, 2021
This video is about the importance of fasting and prayer during the turbulent times we are living in. It talks about the importance of strengthening our relationship with God during these times to help us persevere as we await the bridegroom to come for the bride. It is through fasting and prayer we will find peace and a closer walk with Him will get us through this difficult time. Learning to rely on Him is key and being willing to leave EVERYTHING behind is a must to follow Him. Are you ready to take up your cross and leave everything behind? That will be a stumbling block for many.
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