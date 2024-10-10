This Is Your Last Warning! How Will You Escape? The Urgency of Salvation

In this powerful message, we explore the importance of accepting salvation as the only way to escape the consequences of neglect. The sermon discusses James N. Gray's acknowledgment of being a sinner saved by grace and the critical question: 'How will you escape if you neglect so great a salvation?' It uses examples, like boats between St. Martin and Angola, to illustrate that while other opportunities may come again, salvation is unique. The narrative warns of the eternal consequences of ignoring salvation, emphasizing the teachings from the Bible that the wrath of God awaits those who do not believe. It concludes by expressing gratitude to listeners and encouraging them to accept salvation and spread the gospel.



00:00 Introduction: Praise and Acknowledgment

00:04 James N. Gree's Journey to Salvation

01:13 The Seriousness of Neglecting Salvation

02:16 The Consequences of Ignoring Salvation

02:52 Illustrations of Salvation and Condemnation

04:01 Biblical References and Final Plea

07:57 The Final Judgment and Urgency of Acceptance

10:53 Conclusion and Final Blessings

