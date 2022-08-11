ACTION ALERT: U.S. Sovereignty Threatened by NATO Incursion - YOUR ATTENTION IS URGENTLY NEEDED PT.2

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Sarah Westall Published August 10, 2022





Learn how you can help at https://sarahwestall.com/action-alert-american-sovereignty-threatened-by-nato-incursion-your-attention-is-urgently-needed/

Renee Parsons joins the program to discuss NATO's take over of the largest, and most important, NAVAL base for the U.S. Navy, the US Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia. As it stands, the base is currently led by French General Philippe Lavigne who was appointed to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Transformation by the North Atlantic Council on May 28, 2021. You can help with this urgent action, learn more at https://sarahwestall.com/action-alert-american-sovereignty-threatened-by-nato-incursion-your-attention-is-urgently-needed/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Humans Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.