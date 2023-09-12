Create New Account
Kara Chaffin Donofrio Shares How to Build & Grow A Soul Inspired Business
My guest in this episode is Kara Chaffin Donofrio. Kara has lived and breathed Real Estate for over 18 years, and she loves it!

From leading several of Long & Foster’s most profitable offices, overseeing 200+ agents and over $2 billion in sales transactions in her tenure, she has incredible knowledge of the market, the industry and how to best serve clients. And now, with her own KCD team of professionals, she is a high performer, excelling in sales through her deep connections in the community, combined with a wealth of real estate expertise and skills.

Interview Links:

kcdrealestate.com https://kcdrealestate.com/

free gift https://kcdrealestate.com/dynamic-life-journal

