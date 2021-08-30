Our Fake History & News

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94 views • August 30, 2021
#ancientcivilizations #truehistory #grahamhancock #ourfakehistory
In this video, I will discuss the ultra-advanced ancient civilizations of Lemuria and Atlantis. Have any of their descendants survived? What is the Negative Alien Agenda (NAA)? What is the purpose of the "crystal children" and how are these civilizations connected to the ongoing battle over earth between the light and dark forces? Watch here.
All the references used for this video can be found in my recent article
https://massawakening.org/how-are-lemuria-atlantis-connected-to-the-battle-over-earth/
Please support my work:
PayPal Me https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shoshiherscu
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
Buy me coffee https://ko-fi.com/shoshiherscu72746#paypalModal
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
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Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
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BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
In this video, I will discuss the ultra-advanced ancient civilizations of Lemuria and Atlantis. Have any of their descendants survived? What is the Negative Alien Agenda (NAA)? What is the purpose of the "crystal children" and how are these civilizations connected to the ongoing battle over earth between the light and dark forces? Watch here.
All the references used for this video can be found in my recent article
https://massawakening.org/how-are-lemuria-atlantis-connected-to-the-battle-over-earth/
Please support my work:
PayPal Me https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shoshiherscu
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
Buy me coffee https://ko-fi.com/shoshiherscu72746#paypalModal
The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Telegram: https://t.me/massawakening
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
LET’S MAKE EARTH GREAT AGAIN
To the Victory of the Light
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