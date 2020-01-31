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The Wayne Stump Letter that expose two classes of status in America which exposes Americans were Internally Displaced from Birthright status in to an Internally Displaced People
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26 views • January 31, 2020
Letter Hear: http://freedom-school.com/travel/senator-wayne-stump-letter.pdf
http://www.mediafire.com/file/wacnth38lrrcprl/senator-wayne-stump-letter.pdf/file
Dre Chilly
7.44K subscribers
Not so much withstanding the contract of having a DL this letter basically explains the 2 sides of the coin the Face represents the living breathing man and woman who deals and handles affairs in the private under common law as an American National the other side of the coin represents the public in which a statute of building or dead Person aka Citizen deals in Public Bonds and Statutes
http://www.mediafire.com/file/wacnth38lrrcprl/senator-wayne-stump-letter.pdf/file
Dre Chilly
7.44K subscribers
Not so much withstanding the contract of having a DL this letter basically explains the 2 sides of the coin the Face represents the living breathing man and woman who deals and handles affairs in the private under common law as an American National the other side of the coin represents the public in which a statute of building or dead Person aka Citizen deals in Public Bonds and Statutes
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