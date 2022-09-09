Create New Account
Sept 2022 This will be the Next Generation, Global NWO enslavement, are you Ready?
Silent Majority has Awakened
2022 is a Shemita Year, Sept a Shemita window, and it's effects will run into OCT. You need to change your mindset of how the World runs. Good vs Evil, Democrats and RINOS are part of the Global Lucifer UN Mission. This is Global, Not just America, They don't want you to see it, a Luciferian deception. The Market falls, triggered before the midterm election. If they can't steal the election, there won't be one.

politicselectionchristianseconomynew world ordersecurityreligiousglobal tribulations

