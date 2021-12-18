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Biden's Build Back Better a BUST!
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120 views • December 18, 2021
December 17, 2021 - West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin used his power as the deciding vote in the Senate to kick Biden’s Build Back Better spending bill to the curb. Hallelujah for this good news, plus other wins on the mandate front! Here's where we go next in prayer to keep Biden's agenda at bay.
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2021/10/05/never-mind-the-cost-just-look-at-the-absurd-things-build-back-better-would-buy/
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/december/build-back-bill-adds-87-000-irs-agents-cuts-money-for-hospitals-in-red-states-its-evil-its-mean-spirited
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/26/democrats-plan-may-raise-childcare-costs-for-some-in-middle-class.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586301-schumer-says-build-back-better-will-be-delayed
https://nypost.com/2021/12/17/democrats-shift-focus-to-voting-rights-as-build-back-better-bill-stalls-in-senate/
https://www.newswars.com/report-fda-colludes-with-us-postal-service-to-destroy-ivermectin-shipments/
Thanks for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2021/10/05/never-mind-the-cost-just-look-at-the-absurd-things-build-back-better-would-buy/
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/december/build-back-bill-adds-87-000-irs-agents-cuts-money-for-hospitals-in-red-states-its-evil-its-mean-spirited
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/26/democrats-plan-may-raise-childcare-costs-for-some-in-middle-class.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586301-schumer-says-build-back-better-will-be-delayed
https://nypost.com/2021/12/17/democrats-shift-focus-to-voting-rights-as-build-back-better-bill-stalls-in-senate/
https://www.newswars.com/report-fda-colludes-with-us-postal-service-to-destroy-ivermectin-shipments/
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