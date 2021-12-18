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Biden's Build Back Better a BUST!
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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120 views • December 18, 2021
December 17, 2021 - West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin used his power as the deciding vote in the Senate to kick Biden’s Build Back Better spending bill to the curb. Hallelujah for this good news, plus other wins on the mandate front! Here's where we go next in prayer to keep Biden's agenda at bay.

Thanks for watching and praying!

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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.

Sources:
https://nypost.com/2021/10/05/never-mind-the-cost-just-look-at-the-absurd-things-build-back-better-would-buy/
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/december/build-back-bill-adds-87-000-irs-agents-cuts-money-for-hospitals-in-red-states-its-evil-its-mean-spirited
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/26/democrats-plan-may-raise-childcare-costs-for-some-in-middle-class.html
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/586301-schumer-says-build-back-better-will-be-delayed
https://nypost.com/2021/12/17/democrats-shift-focus-to-voting-rights-as-build-back-better-bill-stalls-in-senate/
https://www.newswars.com/report-fda-colludes-with-us-postal-service-to-destroy-ivermectin-shipments/
Keywords
joe manchinbuild back betterchild care tax credit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy