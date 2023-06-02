Want to better understand health policy?

Health policy is often confusing, irrational, and tilted towards the health cartel. Join us for a conversation with Josh Archambault, co-founder, and President of Health Reformers Academy about how you can be part of an effort to recruit and train the next generation of policy leaders to implement the future of American healthcare.

We will also discuss the next generation of price transparency policies that are being debated in numerous states and look at how these policies can exert real market forces in healthcare to put pressure on the cartel.

Josh believes these and other reforms will expose the long-held belief that insurance companies get patients the best rates, and would align incentives for patients and high-value providers, regardless if the provider had a contract with an insurance company or not.