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Portugal Madeira Wildfire DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON MUST WATCH AND SHARE
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504 views • December 25, 2020
Portugal Madeira Wildfire DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON MUST WATCH AND SHARE
Keywords
new world orderworld warssatanic pharmarockefeller behind all pandemicworld ruled by satanic zionist jewsfilm industries and sport industries is also part of satanic cultbig pharma is behind missing childrenzionist control all print media and television media worldwidebrain washing education is controlled by big pharma ana bankerssmart meter 5g vaccines gmo chemtrials geo engineering water poisoning all under one zionist agenda
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