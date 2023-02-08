LOCALS 'ASK ME ANYTHING' RESPONSES!

Hey Stefan, possible case of family annihilator in UK. Emma Pattison (she was headteacher of Epsom college) and her daughter were shot dead by the husband who then killed himself. Why are some men family annihilators? What drives them to do this?





Hey Stefan,

how can I identify my own manipulations with my child or to say it in another way how do I know if I am inadvertently manipulating my toddler?

Also what are your thoughts on couple counseling?

Thank you ~





why don't people blame the parents of early adult suicide victims for being terrible parents?

I can think of some surface reasons like "don't want to get busted for being a bad parent" but is there something deeper?





Would you be interested in polling your listeners according to sex, age, continent of origin, relationship status etc.

Someone mentioned in a thread here on Locals that the majority of your listeners are young, single men. Is that really so?





How can I better negotiate with my 4 year old son who is reflexively disagreeable. My wife and I are committed to peaceful parenting, but his lack of cooperation are disruptive to daily activities, family outings, etc. He gets plenty of one on one parent and group family time to explore relationships and dynamics. Thanks!





Could you explain the causes of the Industrial Revolution? I’ve heard you make the case that morality drove innovation, specifically the ending of slavery in 1833, which allowed for new cotton-based agricultural labour saving devices in the late 19th and early 20th century.

How would you explain the creation of other labour-saving devices prior to 1833? What were the moral conditions that allowed textile based machinery, the steam engine and machine tools to be created whilst slavery was still widely practiced in the Industrial Revolution?

If you could timeline starting from the Roman Empire until 1833 the increasing moral standards and the subsequent technological advancements? Is it really cause and effect? Or can an argument be made that morality and innovation are independent from each other? And can you reiterate why the process isn’t reversed (labour saving devices lead to increased moral standards).

Thank you Stef!





Why might a father and/or mother continue to feign amnesia of their abusive behavior rather than apologize to their children, knowing their children no longer accept these lies? My oldest brother has drifted away, 2nd has DFOO'd while leaving an open door should they choose to apologize, and I am currently apartment hunting in preparation of DFOO'ing. What do they have to gain that is worth losing all their sons and grandchildren?





Modern Western women have an almost superhuman ability to sense which men are and are not having regular sex, and then they typically are only receptive to the advances of the more promiscuous and thus confident men. Many men report “dry spells” due to this feedback loop, and it even affects well-meaning men seeking a partner for a long term relationship. How can an otherwise attractive man break out of this vicious cycle?





Would you agree that if young people share their privacy so eagerly in social media, they will also not mind giving up their privacy to the state and therefore increase its power?





You have suggested that in a stateless society, ostracism would play a role in preventing or punishing crimes. The collectivist Left has been using this tactic for years, and it's a method that is tearing down society. Obviously the collectivist Left is completely irrational, and the people ostracizing like they do suffer from public schooling and other mind destroying institutions, but does this make you concerned about the role of ostracism in a stateless society? (While writing this message, it occurred to me that maybe this is also proof of it's effectiveness, when applied in a RATIONAL society 🤔)