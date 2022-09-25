Brave Doctors SPEAK OUT To Reclaim Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Avi Yemini
Published 14 Sept 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUCaemx9kGo
🚨A newly-formed medical union gathered in Melbourne at the weekend in a bid to RECLAIM MEDICINE from the tight grip of political control. The message from BRAVE DOCTORS who attended was clear: KEEP POLITICS OUT of medicine. Full story: https://rebelne.ws/3RDnQ3h