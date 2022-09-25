Brave Doctors SPEAK OUT To Reclaim Medicine

MIRRORED from Avi Yemini
Published 14 Sept 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUCaemx9kGo
🚨A newly-formed medical union gathered in Melbourne at the weekend in a bid to RECLAIM MEDICINE from the tight grip of political control. The message from BRAVE DOCTORS who attended was clear: KEEP POLITICS OUT of medicine. Full story: https://rebelne.ws/3RDnQ3h
