Poseidon With Trident Symbol Linked to 9/11, Ukraine, Russia and Bible Prophecy

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Poseidon was one of the Twelve Olympians in ancient Greek religion and myth, god of the sea, storms, earthquakes and horses. In pre-Olympian Bronze Age Greece, he was venerated as a chief deity at Pylos and Thebes. He also had the cult title "earth shaker". This pagan gods power is in his Trident symbol. The trident is the same symbol used in Ukraine and also was the symbol built right into the World Trade Center buildings that were destroyed on 9/11. Russia has a nuclear weapon called Poseidon. Given what happened with the trade centers and what's unfolding in Ukraine, it is very important for all Christians to understand who this pagan god was, what his symbol was, and how this is all connected to Bible prophecy unfolding.
Learn more from Wikipedia here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poseidon
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