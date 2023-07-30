Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR S6 EP 535: ISS Fake or Real?
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
22 Subscribers
16 views
Published Sunday

Many questions have accumulated regarding the mere existence of the International Space Station. Footage of human on harnesses getting caught in their wires while some videos reveal people playing with non-existent objects, the list goes on. In this episode, we take a dive into what we can deduce from some of the footage and images available. Enjoy.

Keywords
hoaxliesnasaapollomooniss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket