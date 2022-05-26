Devin Nunes on PDJT and The TRUTH Social Platform

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Thankfully the President was willing to take a risk, start this new company, and now we have millions of Americans who are coming onboard the platform and having a good time.”
Remember, he didn’t have to do ANY of this.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP! 🇺🇸