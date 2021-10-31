© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COULD THE LA PALMA VOLCANO CREATE A TSUNAMI THAT WOULD REACH THE USA?
Follow
7
Share
Report
1879 views • October 31, 2021
A volcano in the Canary Islands in the North Atlantic has been erupting since September 19, 2021. Prof Bill McGuire from University College London estimates that if part of one of the islands erupted then it could create a tsunami wave that could reach the Eastern Coast of the United States. You will also see evidence of multiple earthquakes on the erupting island, which seem to be arranged in an unusual pattern. You decide what this information means. All sources are below.
Sources:
[1] Live feed of Volcano erupting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTTm5zXiydg
[2] Megatsunami clip from 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4 Is Prof. McGuire's modeling accurate?
[3] Footage of discovery of unusual earthquake patterns: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2IwoaBMdpg
[4] ESMC website: https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
[5] The Simpson's 11 true predictions: https://uk.news.yahoo.com/10-times-the-simpsons-predicted-the-future-with-115649504.html
[6] Secret Files 2 game footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz4ZVL7o-SU&;t=10s
Sources:
[1] Live feed of Volcano erupting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTTm5zXiydg
[2] Megatsunami clip from 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4 Is Prof. McGuire's modeling accurate?
[3] Footage of discovery of unusual earthquake patterns: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2IwoaBMdpg
[4] ESMC website: https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
[5] The Simpson's 11 true predictions: https://uk.news.yahoo.com/10-times-the-simpsons-predicted-the-future-with-115649504.html
[6] Secret Files 2 game footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz4ZVL7o-SU&;t=10s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.