© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Survival Skills For Dem Cities
Follow
1
Share
Report
27 views • February 04, 2022
No one is safe when loony left-wing DA’s set criminals free on a daily basis.
Lunatics thrive in lawless liberal cities.
You’re on your own in [Bidan]’s America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295321499001
Lunatics thrive in lawless liberal cities.
You’re on your own in [Bidan]’s America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 3 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295321499001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.