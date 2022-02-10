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United Network News - Live@5 - Bush, Rothschild, Biden's Cold War & The Missing $900B Plus...
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230 views • February 10, 2022
United Network News discusses the new heightened terrorism threat issued by the Department of Homeland Security and who it REALLY makes new terrorists of.
* The Beijing olympics and their quarantine "hotels" are literally causing the athletes to cry themselves to sleep, many others talk of the terrible food they have to eat.
* Some Canadian Police have quit as well as the rest of our world from the tyrannical nonsense.
* FAA and CDC infomation on 5G tower locations
* New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut & California all to reject mask mandates within the next 30 days.
* Confirmation children are now starting to walk out of schools, refusing to wear masks.
* Los Angeles police department to lose over 18 thousand government workers due to them refusing the vaccination.
* Hunter Biden's job with the largest energy company in Ukraine confirmed, all from the 2014 'Blackwater' takeover which started with George Bush sr in 1993.
* Biden family ties to terriorists to control energy in Eastern Europe has confirmed links to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
* The NATO, Biden, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and China Cold War explained.
JOIN THE REVOLUTION AND KEEP UPDATED! (Links Below)
Joining an Assembly is how you change the world. Find your local Assembly: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
THE GLOBAL PEACE AND RESTORATION CONSORTIUM OF MEMBER STATES: https://gprc.global/
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/620482dd65ed41001b07329b/Live@5-with-Matt-Omerta-2922
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
* The Beijing olympics and their quarantine "hotels" are literally causing the athletes to cry themselves to sleep, many others talk of the terrible food they have to eat.
* Some Canadian Police have quit as well as the rest of our world from the tyrannical nonsense.
* FAA and CDC infomation on 5G tower locations
* New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut & California all to reject mask mandates within the next 30 days.
* Confirmation children are now starting to walk out of schools, refusing to wear masks.
* Los Angeles police department to lose over 18 thousand government workers due to them refusing the vaccination.
* Hunter Biden's job with the largest energy company in Ukraine confirmed, all from the 2014 'Blackwater' takeover which started with George Bush sr in 1993.
* Biden family ties to terriorists to control energy in Eastern Europe has confirmed links to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
* The NATO, Biden, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and China Cold War explained.
JOIN THE REVOLUTION AND KEEP UPDATED! (Links Below)
Joining an Assembly is how you change the world. Find your local Assembly: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
THE GLOBAL PEACE AND RESTORATION CONSORTIUM OF MEMBER STATES: https://gprc.global/
[MIRRIORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/620482dd65ed41001b07329b/Live@5-with-Matt-Omerta-2922
About Channel:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
My channels:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
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