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The Next Round | Psy-Op Preparation for the world | Another B.S “ Variant “
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130 views • November 28, 2021
People all over, Pushed back against the Tyranny . - .
Tyrants Push back harder with the NEXT Phase of their Agenda . - .
𝗡𝗢𝗪 is when all people need to keep up the Push . - .
Give the Tyrants 2 weeks – they turn it into 2 years
Tyrants Push back harder with the NEXT Phase of their Agenda . - .
𝗡𝗢𝗪 is when all people need to keep up the Push . - .
Give the Tyrants 2 weeks – they turn it into 2 years
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