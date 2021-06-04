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Stunning Spring Flowers at Log Cabin Garden in the Smoky Mountains
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10 views • June 04, 2021
ABOUT: Watch a cascade of gorgeous Spring blooms at Ann M. Wolf's Log Cabin home in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. From the bulbs of early February, Ann takes you through May as many of her favorite flowers are featured. The soundtrack is her song, "Today" from her "Remember Me," album, a track about New Life in the Spirit. Orchestration, arrangement, and production of the song is by her long-time producer, Tracy Collins.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Special thanks to God from whom all blessings flow, and most especially for the Gift of Grace which brings New Life.
Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak and Charles Byerly for their support which helps to make these works possible.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Special thanks to God from whom all blessings flow, and most especially for the Gift of Grace which brings New Life.
Special thanks to Leo Gawroniak and Charles Byerly for their support which helps to make these works possible.
ARTIST INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
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