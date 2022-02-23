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Grand Jury - The Court of Public Opinion - Day 4: Injections & Psych. Warfare Grand-Jury.Net
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678 views • February 23, 2022
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Introduction
00:06:50 - Summary of Day 3 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:11:54 - Summary of Vaccination Data Around The World - Dr. Alexandra Henrion Caude (Director of Research in Genetics)
00:47:17 - Reasons Why Inoculation Against Coronaviruses Is Not Needed - Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger (Molecular Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, Germany)
01:12:30 - Deep Dive Into Pfizer's Phase III Clinical Trial - Deanna McLeod (Principal and Founder Kaleidoscope Strategic, Inc.)
01:43:27 - Nuremberg Code ; The Effects of Introducing mRNA Inoculations - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, Immunologist and Infection Epidemiologist, Germany)
02:04:28 - Shortcuts Taken in Development and Manufacture of CoVid Inoculations - Dr. Mike Yeadon (Former Chief Scientist and Vice President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer United Kingdom/US)
02:34:10 - Concluding Remarks re:Gene Based Inoculations - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, Immunologist and Infection Epidemiologist, Germany)
02:36:40 - Chemical Composition Discovered of CoVid Inoculations - Prof. Dr. Antionietta Gatti (Nano Pathologist, Founder of Free Health Academy, Italy)
02:59:55 - Autopsy and Histology Study on Vaccination-Associated Complications and Deaths Conducted in Reutlingen, Germany - Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt (Pathologist, Germany)
03:37:10 - Quality Non-Conformances in Connection With Covid19 Injections - Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz (Professor of Electrical Engineering, Germany)
03:55:55 - Q&A
04:18:00 - Psychological Abuse; Recognising The Signs - Meredith Miller (Coach & Author, USA)
04:42:12 - Paranoia, Harrassment and Totalitarianism - Dr. Ariane Bilheran (Clinical Psychologist & Author, France)
05:18:05 - Q&A
05:52:50 - Conclusion
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mg0PSJ0tG8hy/
Introduction
00:06:50 - Summary of Day 3 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:11:54 - Summary of Vaccination Data Around The World - Dr. Alexandra Henrion Caude (Director of Research in Genetics)
00:47:17 - Reasons Why Inoculation Against Coronaviruses Is Not Needed - Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger (Molecular Biologist, Specialist in Cardiovascular Diseases, Germany)
01:12:30 - Deep Dive Into Pfizer's Phase III Clinical Trial - Deanna McLeod (Principal and Founder Kaleidoscope Strategic, Inc.)
01:43:27 - Nuremberg Code ; The Effects of Introducing mRNA Inoculations - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, Immunologist and Infection Epidemiologist, Germany)
02:04:28 - Shortcuts Taken in Development and Manufacture of CoVid Inoculations - Dr. Mike Yeadon (Former Chief Scientist and Vice President of Pulmonary Research at Pfizer United Kingdom/US)
02:34:10 - Concluding Remarks re:Gene Based Inoculations - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi (Microbiologist, Immunologist and Infection Epidemiologist, Germany)
02:36:40 - Chemical Composition Discovered of CoVid Inoculations - Prof. Dr. Antionietta Gatti (Nano Pathologist, Founder of Free Health Academy, Italy)
02:59:55 - Autopsy and Histology Study on Vaccination-Associated Complications and Deaths Conducted in Reutlingen, Germany - Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt (Pathologist, Germany)
03:37:10 - Quality Non-Conformances in Connection With Covid19 Injections - Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz (Professor of Electrical Engineering, Germany)
03:55:55 - Q&A
04:18:00 - Psychological Abuse; Recognising The Signs - Meredith Miller (Coach & Author, USA)
04:42:12 - Paranoia, Harrassment and Totalitarianism - Dr. Ariane Bilheran (Clinical Psychologist & Author, France)
05:18:05 - Q&A
05:52:50 - Conclusion
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mg0PSJ0tG8hy/
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