AIPAC expects everyone to die for Israel.

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Mr Shimon of the American, State of Israel lobby organisation, speaks openly at the AIPAC conference. Majority of jews are Ashkenazi and if your not one of them your a gentile and expected to fight and die for Israel. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross, who rose on the third day, and by his blood, all who repent, and believe and are baptised have full remission of sins and eternal life.