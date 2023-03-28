Dr. Jane Ruby





March 28, 2023





Dr. Jane Ruby has been served by the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots, in his defamation lawsuit demanding $25 million for "insulting words" this is an attack on all free-speech and all Americans. Please voice your opinions while you still can,

Malone Lawsuit – Legal Defense Fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





Beat Shedding, Allergens: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Code RUBY for 10% off/free shipping)

FRESH SAFE WATER: https://airwaterhealing.com/ (Code RUBY for 10 % off/free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f782u-mr-mrna-ignites-chill-on-speech.html