MR mRNA IGNITES CHILL ON SPEECH

Dr. Jane Ruby
March 28, 2023
Dr. Jane Ruby has been served by the self proclaimed inventor of the mRNA shots, in his defamation lawsuit demanding $25 million for "insulting words" this is an attack on all free-speech and all Americans. Please voice your opinions while you still can,
