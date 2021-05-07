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Covid-19 | Notice vierge de toute information concernant le vaccin !
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20 views • May 07, 2021
Une notice vierge : pas de composition du produit, rien de rien. Ah si, juste un QR code... VTFF
Ahurissant : ceci est une manoeuvre commerciale en totale violation du code de Nuremberg.
Dans la foulée, faut-il rappeler que tous ces pseudos "vaccins" contre le Covid-19 sont injectés sans que tous les essais cliniques dont ils font l'objet soient terminés ? Et que ceux-ci ne le seront qu'en 2022 pour certains et 2023 pour les autres. Faites vos recherches.
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https://urlz.fr/fB9T
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Ahurissant : ceci est une manoeuvre commerciale en totale violation du code de Nuremberg.
Dans la foulée, faut-il rappeler que tous ces pseudos "vaccins" contre le Covid-19 sont injectés sans que tous les essais cliniques dont ils font l'objet soient terminés ? Et que ceux-ci ne le seront qu'en 2022 pour certains et 2023 pour les autres. Faites vos recherches.
Vidéo trouvée sur TikTok :
https://urlz.fr/fB9T
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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