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ATLANTIS RISING & PARASITE NETWORK | Florida Maquis Everglades Questions ANSWERED | Greek Symbolism
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67 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 10/31/2019 to YouTube►
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Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
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Earlier Videos on Earth Grid Parasite Network and Mind Control Memes:
https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
https://youtu.be/CeEqzaMIr1E
Resources:
Florida Maquis "Atlantis Rising" video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdohI8xHwS4
The Higher Side Chats w/ Erid P. Dollard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP1NFBeqRTI
Dark Journalist YouTube Channel (X Steganography & Atlantis):
https://www.youtube.com/user/darkjournalist
Paulina Zelitsky Expeditions: https://badarchaeology.wordpress.com/2012/10/28/an-underwater-city-west-of-cuba/ | http://atlantipedia.ie/samples/tag/paulina-zelitsky/ | https://www.timeenoughforlove.org/saved/EARTHFILESUpdateUnderwaterMegalithicStructuresWesternCuba.htm
Gordon Cooper Missions:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gordon_Cooper | https://books.google.com/books?id=82F5DwAAQBAJ&;pg=PT32&lpg=PT32&dq=gordon+cooper+atlantis&source=bl&ots=Ac5N3DJ0jS&sig=ACfU3U3UMfjVqyajedW6y4TY3vi3YVuWwA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjVzveEso_lAhV2HDQIHQBaADwQ6AEwDHoECAkQAQ#v=onepage&q=gordon%20cooper%20atlantis&f=false
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Earlier Videos on Earth Grid Parasite Network and Mind Control Memes:
https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
https://youtu.be/CeEqzaMIr1E
Resources:
Florida Maquis "Atlantis Rising" video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdohI8xHwS4
The Higher Side Chats w/ Erid P. Dollard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP1NFBeqRTI
Dark Journalist YouTube Channel (X Steganography & Atlantis):
https://www.youtube.com/user/darkjournalist
Paulina Zelitsky Expeditions: https://badarchaeology.wordpress.com/2012/10/28/an-underwater-city-west-of-cuba/ | http://atlantipedia.ie/samples/tag/paulina-zelitsky/ | https://www.timeenoughforlove.org/saved/EARTHFILESUpdateUnderwaterMegalithicStructuresWesternCuba.htm
Gordon Cooper Missions:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gordon_Cooper | https://books.google.com/books?id=82F5DwAAQBAJ&;pg=PT32&lpg=PT32&dq=gordon+cooper+atlantis&source=bl&ots=Ac5N3DJ0jS&sig=ACfU3U3UMfjVqyajedW6y4TY3vi3YVuWwA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjVzveEso_lAhV2HDQIHQBaADwQ6AEwDHoECAkQAQ#v=onepage&q=gordon%20cooper%20atlantis&f=false
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