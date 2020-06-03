© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radio Quebec - #COVID19 : La FRAUDE STATISTIQUE confirmée.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • June 03, 2020
Import YT 10 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH7Ot3DrmX4
Chaîne Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les représentants des services sanitaires confirment que les chiffres relatifs aux décès de la pandémie de COVID19 SONT FAUX.
*******Appuyez notre travail: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne Radio Quebec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les représentants des services sanitaires confirment que les chiffres relatifs aux décès de la pandémie de COVID19 SONT FAUX.
*******Appuyez notre travail: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.