Creator, Church, America, Germany, France, Japan...Repent! Prophecy

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Prophetic word on a wide range of subjects pointing to certain nations and repentance in focus.Given on 2022-09-03 around 1am at night
Scriptures:
Genesis 1:27-28
Deuteronomy 7:11, John 14:15, John 15:10
Genesis 2:15-17, Genesis 3:2-3
Job 40:15-32
Exodus 20:11, Isaiah 56:2, Ezekiel 20:12
Exodus 35:3, Nehemiah 9:14, Mark 2:2701
Romans 11:16-24
Psalm 89:15, 97:2
Isaiah 66:1, Matthew 5:33-35, Acts 7:49, Hebrews 10:13
Revelation 20:2,
Luke 9:62
Matthew 13:3-9, Mark 4:2-8
Zechariah 12:10, Revelation 1:7
1 Kings 8:57, Hebrews 13:5
Isaiah 66:8, Isaiah 49:15
Psalm 46:11
Deuteronomy 7:6, Deuteronomy 14:1-2, Isaiah 62:12
Isaiah 62:7
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-09-03-creator-church-and-nations/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski