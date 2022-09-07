Creator, Church, America, Germany, France, Japan...Repent! Prophecy

Prophetic word on a wide range of subjects pointing to certain nations and repentance in focus.Given on 2022-09-03 around 1am at night





Scriptures:

Genesis 1:27-28

Deuteronomy 7:11, John 14:15, John 15:10

Genesis 2:15-17, Genesis 3:2-3

Job 40:15-32

Exodus 20:11, Isaiah 56:2, Ezekiel 20:12

Exodus 35:3, Nehemiah 9:14, Mark 2:2701

Romans 11:16-24

Psalm 89:15, 97:2

Isaiah 66:1, Matthew 5:33-35, Acts 7:49, Hebrews 10:13

Revelation 20:2,

Luke 9:62

Matthew 13:3-9, Mark 4:2-8

Zechariah 12:10, Revelation 1:7

1 Kings 8:57, Hebrews 13:5

Isaiah 66:8, Isaiah 49:15

Psalm 46:11

Deuteronomy 7:6, Deuteronomy 14:1-2, Isaiah 62:12

Isaiah 62:7





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-09-03-creator-church-and-nations/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski