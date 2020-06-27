© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOOGLE’s Officially Out of Control!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • June 27, 2020
Remember the movie called Inception? The Christopher Nolan film with Leonardo DiCaprio? In the movie, they implant ideas in a person's subconscious by entering into their dreams.
Would you believe me if I told you Google is already implanting ideas into people's subconscious by the millions without their knowledge right NOW in America? If you don’t believe me, you just may after watching this video.
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Would you believe me if I told you Google is already implanting ideas into people's subconscious by the millions without their knowledge right NOW in America? If you don’t believe me, you just may after watching this video.
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.