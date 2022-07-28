One of the worst epidemics happened after 33 years of compulsory vaccination

One of the worst epidemics of smallpox happened after 33 years of compulsory smallpox vaccination notes Suzanne Humphries, MD author of the wonderful book about vaccines titled “Dissolving Illusions”.

In 1871, one of the most severe epidemics of smallpox occurred in Leicester, England.

This epidemic occurred after 33 years of compulsory smallpox vaccination.

Parents finally said, we are not going to sacrifice our children to this deadly and disgusting vaccine which does NOT even work.

Health officials wrote even stricter laws and appointed even more vaccine officers.

Just like today, they would NOT admit that the vaccine WAS causing the problem, but insisted that people just needed MORE doses of the vaccine.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

