© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk is building SkyNet Irrefutable Proof He admits it in his own words. Deep State / Democrat Party Law Firms Are In Total Panic Mode After The State Of Texas Third Court Of Appeals Has Signaled Their Intention To Overturn The Austin, Texas Sandy Hook Show Trial Against Alex Jones Germany’s recent decision to lift range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine, allowing strikes deep into Russian territory, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on May 26, 2025, that Germany, alongside allies like the U.S., U.K., and France, would no longer limit the range of weapons provided to Kyiv, potentially including the powerful Taurus cruise missiles with a 500+ km range. This shift, coupled with Germany’s pledge to help Ukraine develop its own long range missile systems, has drawn sharp criticism from the Kremlin, which labeled it a “dangerous” provocation and hinted at retaliatory strikes on Western facilities. While Merz’s move aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s intensified attacks, it risks drawing NATO into direct conflict with a nuclear armed Russia, raising a broader escalation toward a global conflict fully resembling of World War III.