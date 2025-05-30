BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk AI God/War Mongers Want WW3
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 20 hours ago

Elon Musk is building SkyNet Irrefutable Proof He admits it in his own words. Deep State / Democrat Party Law Firms Are In Total Panic Mode After The State Of Texas Third Court Of Appeals Has Signaled Their Intention To Overturn The Austin, Texas Sandy Hook Show Trial Against Alex Jones Germany’s recent decision to lift range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine, allowing strikes deep into Russian territory, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on May 26, 2025, that Germany, alongside allies like the U.S., U.K., and France, would no longer limit the range of weapons provided to Kyiv, potentially including the powerful Taurus cruise missiles with a 500+ km range. This shift, coupled with Germany’s pledge to help Ukraine develop its own long range missile systems, has drawn sharp criticism from the Kremlin, which labeled it a “dangerous” provocation and hinted at retaliatory strikes on Western facilities. While Merz’s move aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s intensified attacks, it risks drawing NATO into direct conflict with a nuclear armed Russia, raising a broader escalation toward a global conflict fully resembling of World War III.

Keywords
aiwarsmuskelon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy