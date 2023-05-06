HIGHWIRE with Del Bigtree | Aaron Siri on Texas AG's Ken Paxton's Investigation Into COVID Vaccine Manufacturers"They used the claim that it was 'safe and effective' to mandate it, to take away people's individual and civil rights. That made the claim of 'safe and effective' not just a medical issue but it made it a civil rights issue...The Attorney General has powers that are far broader than any private attorney."
https://rumble.com/v2m31os-aaron-siri-on-texas-ags-ken-paxtons-investigation-into-covid-vaccine-manufa.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.