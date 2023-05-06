HIGHWIRE with Del Bigtree | Aaron Siri on Texas AG's Ken Paxton's Investigation Into COVID Vaccine Manufacturers"They used the claim that it was 'safe and effective' to mandate it, to take away people's individual and civil rights. That made the claim of 'safe and effective' not just a medical issue but it made it a civil rights issue...The Attorney General has powers that are far broader than any private attorney."



https://rumble.com/v2m31os-aaron-siri-on-texas-ags-ken-paxtons-investigation-into-covid-vaccine-manufa.html







