Aaron Siri on Texas AG's Ken Paxton's Investigation Into COVID Vaccine Manufacturers
Published a day ago |
HIGHWIRE with Del Bigtree  |  Aaron Siri on Texas AG's Ken Paxton's Investigation Into COVID Vaccine Manufacturers"They used the claim that it was 'safe and effective' to mandate it, to take away people's individual and civil rights. That made the claim of 'safe and effective' not just a medical issue but it made it a civil rights issue...The Attorney General has powers that are far broader than any private attorney." 


https://rumble.com/v2m31os-aaron-siri-on-texas-ags-ken-paxtons-investigation-into-covid-vaccine-manufa.html 



Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
