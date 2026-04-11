NWO: The Vatican, the Illuminati, Freemasonry and the Jews (see link in the description box)

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Credits to Boby Ronsson and Ian Bell





This is Evan Sadler's mindblowing video presentation on The Illuminati, Freemasonry and the New World Order which exposes the jewish international bankers as the hidden hand behind the workings of freemasons and illuminati figures that are usually associated with world conspiracy to take over the world.





Sadler uses numerous slides with book quotes, rare pictures and his vivid commentary to present the less known history of jewish penetration of European nations, their secret financing of the bolshevik revolution and all subsequent wars that were witnessed in the 20th century will millions of casualties of the most mindless battles ever fought by men.





As the world slowly awakened from all the madness of revolutions and wars, some began to see that we now have to deal with two totalitarian systems instead of just one. On one side there was the established tyranny of Vatican based priesthood that created in the first place the unnatural divisions among European nations and exploited that state for centuries, on the other side there was the jewish power calling for union of all nations and the suspension of private property but only for their own selfish gain at the end as their philosophy leaves nothing to the goyim.





The dialectical battle among these two created the century of war leaving nations bankrupted and people forced to use debt as money enabling the slow fabian-like process that will rob us all of everything we have at the end. A tour-de-force of major events that shaped world history of the 20th century, a rare and great overview of what actually happened behind the scenes as the battle rages on to this very day.





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Website: www.ssremnant.org

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"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington