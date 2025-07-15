💥Russian forces carried out a precision strike using Geran-2 loitering munitions against a Ukrainian radar installation - July 14, 2025

"Geran" drones in support of infantry📝

Why strikes on targets at the "front line" are justified

There are more and more footage of "Geran" drones being used to strike targets on the front line: today, a video of a strike (https://t.me/rian_ru/304974) on AFU positions in the Kostyantynivka direction appeared, and the other day - the destruction (https://t.me/The_Wrong_Side/24584) of a 36D6 radar, using an air-burst warhead.

Sometimes questions arise - why strike "Gerans" at strongpoints on the line of contact, if they are supposedly intended to destroy targets at strategic depth? However, this is quite reasonable.

➡️There are many targets in the near rear, but there is a lack of high-precision means of destruction for them. Here, the "Geran" is a lifesaver for those who cannot knock out FAB with JDAM in the interests of advancing units.

➡️The production volumes of "Gerans" are growing - this can be seen from the scale of the raids. Therefore, their use for strikes on strongpoints on the line of contact is no longer so costly and quite rational in terms of the expenditure of means of destruction.

➡️For such targets, the "Gerans" have been upgraded with a warhead, (https://t.me/rybar/70552) doubling its size and significantly increasing its power. This allows "breaking" fortified targets, especially in the face of a shortage of front-line air defense for the enemy.

❗️So in the current realities, strikes by "Gerans" on targets on the "front line" are justified. Especially if we are talking about destroying UAV control points: the fewer enemy drone crews, the easier it is for troops on the ground to liberate Russian land.

#UAV #Russia #Ukraine

⭐️@rybar