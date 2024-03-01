Create New Account
The Slimy Corruption Exposed in the Fani Willis Story & All Local Politics | Jesse Kelly
MEGYN KELLY Podcast | The Slimy Corruption Exposed in the Fani Willis Story and All Local Politics, with Jesse Kelly


Megyn Kelly is joined by Jesse Kelly, host of TheFirst TV's "I'm Right,” to discuss the slimy corruption exposed in the Fani Willis story, Terrance Bradley possibly telling more lies on the stand about his relationship with Nathan Wade, “crooked politics” in small towns, and more.


megyn kellyjesse kellypresident donald trump indictmentgeorgia case fani willis

