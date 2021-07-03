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President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
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50 views • July 03, 2021
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President Donald Trump has fired the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the controversial Hillary Clinton email investigation, the reaction from the political establishment, the importance of restoring trust in the rule of law and much much more!
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech.”
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Follow Mike on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DangerAndPlay
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3680/president-trump-fires-fbi-director-james-comey-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3680-president-trump-fires-fbi-director-james-comey-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
President Donald Trump has fired the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the controversial Hillary Clinton email investigation, the reaction from the political establishment, the importance of restoring trust in the rule of law and much much more!
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech.”
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Follow Mike on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DangerAndPlay
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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