The Economics of 9/11 & Today | David Morgan, The Morgan Report

What were the major financial impacts of 9/11 on the American economy?



What were the impacts of the ensuing Global War on Terror?



How does the $6.5 Trillion Global War on Terror impact our economy today?



What is the cause of the rising prices that we are experiencing today?



How are precious metals expected to perform?



Or, is Crypto currency the answer to our problems?



David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high net worth investors, mining companies, depositories, and bullion dealers. He is the publisher of The Morgan Report, a world-class publication designed to build and secure wealth. He is the author of The Silver Manifesto and a featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide.



David Morgan has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Yahoo Finance, MSNBC, and BNN in Canada. He has interviewed- The Wall Street Journal, Futures Magazine, and numerous other publications.