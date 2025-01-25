EXPOSED: NEW MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGY! - From AI To Total Dependence On The Great Reset

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the new mind control technology being promoted by scientists in South Korea. The technology's name is Nano-MIND.

The technology is supposed to allow remote control of the brain utilizing magnetic nanoparticles. These particles can completely control behavior. The excuse? Of course it is to get rid of Parkinson's Disease symptoms. Similar to Elon Musk's Neuralink, the brain chip that would be attached to a Pentagon mesh network.

Meanwhile, as we've reported, mRNA cancer vaccines backed by an AI initiative involving Sam Altman and Larry Ellison with 500 billion dollars in funding threatens to ensure the complete enslavement of humanity to a technocratic hell and the so-called "anti-establishment" President Donald Trump is backing it.

The goals of the World Economic Forum at Davos are the exact same as Biden's and now Trump's. All of whom want to create massive AI data centers on federal land.

While the Labour Party in the UK push to ban "controversial opinions and conversations," the real censorship begins with such demoralization and ends with total mind control and the zombification of the masses, making people weak, stupid and useless.

As they roll out CBDCs across the board alongside Digital ID, the centralized entity that will provide "all services" will be the state. From food to internet allowances. From electricity to travel allowances. From medications to digital money.

If you don't prepare now, you'll lose the very basis of your humanity. This isn't fearmongering. We're trying to give you solutions.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025