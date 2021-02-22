Pelosi Launches A Panel To Start A Civil War

Speaker Pelosi and her loathe some gang of geriatric globalism swindlers are so riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome that they should all be carted off to a mental facility instead of wasting the taxpayers time and money. But of course they will be given a blank check to prolong the madness with a 9/11 style commission to investigate Trump’s role in the Capitol Riot on January 6th.



The actual 9/11 commission formed 18 years ago. During that investigation the CIA withheld information regarding the 9/11 hijackers. Will Pelosi omit the fact that Schumer and herself in league with Sargent at arms are involved in a cover up of the cause of the security breach of the Capitol on January 6th?



And as the culture of fear grows. Donald Trump will poke the hornets nest with an appearance at CPAC.



Pelosi’s commission will likely create targeted designations on patriots across the nation. Further dooming the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Amendments into oblivion.