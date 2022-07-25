7-fold superiority – Humans as multiple beings

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We have only known the term
“multiple personality” from the field of psychiatry. However, to deduce from
this that “multiple personalities” are exclusively pathological people is a
fatal error. Just as we can download countless fantastic apps and programs onto
our cell phones and computers, nothing is impossible for us in the spirit
anymore. Ivo Sasek explains, among other things, how it comes to the 7:1
defense ability.
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