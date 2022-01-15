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Dying with Covid vs. dying from Covid
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152 views • January 15, 2022
Here is the clip collection. This is a sickening but must watch video. There is a huge difference between dying with Covid and dying from Covid. History should record both because it shows how much malfeasance was going on at this time in history. The fact that they all flip-flopped on this topic should land them in prison with the key thrown away. It is disgusting and they shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it.
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