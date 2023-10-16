💥Southern Group of the Russian Armed Forces Destroyed the Repair and Recovery Base of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ukrainian AF

💥🇺🇦 The Southern group of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the repair and recovery base of weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located 30 kilometers west of Artyomovsk.

As a result of the strike using precision weapons, the repair equipment in use, 12 units of combat armored vehicles, including 3 APCs and 1 tank, were destroyed, along with up to 50 personnel, foreign nationals included.