THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 6 (subtítulos español)

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Part 6 ... about Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/ you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/ Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Parte 6 ... sobre Henry Kissinger, Política de Población, la ONU y sus muchas ONGs, el Fondo de Población de la ONU, Control de Población, abortos forzados; esterilizaciones, Planificación Familiar y Margaret Sanger.
Por Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Canal Telegram (english/holland): https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal