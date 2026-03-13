STOP THE GAG ORDER: Connecting The Dots They Want Invisible

What do terror attacks have to do with Muslims?" That is the question CNN's Abby Phillip actually asked her guest. In this video, we run the tape. From 9/11 and San Bernardino to the recent ISIS-inspired IED attacks at Gracie Mansion and the ODU shooting, we connect the dots that the media wants to remain invisible.





When the perpetrators explicitly cite their faith, yell the same slogans, and pledge to the same radical ideologies, it isn't "Islamophobia" to notice the pattern—it’s a survival instinct. We look at the "10% Problem," the reality of Sharia creep, and why "Diversity is our Strength" is a mantra with more holes in it than an Iranian warship at the bottom of the Red Sea.





It’s time to stop the virtue signaling and start the vetting. Wake up, America. No more gag orders.





#RechargeFreedom #AbbyPhillip #MediaBias #BreakingNews #ISISNYC #Truth #FreedomOfSpeech #ImmigrationReform





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