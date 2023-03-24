Nicole with Kathleen Winn on Winn Tucson

https://gettr.com/post/p2cck8hc644

"All These Chinese Businessmen ... If You Become Successful, Wealthy, You'll Become An Immediate Target Of The CCP If You Don't Conform To Their Orders. Miles Guo Just Refused, However, To Bow Down To The CCP. But, Coming From Communist China, He Has The Most Exclusive Intel About The CCP's Crimes Against Humanity, Deep-Level Corruption, And, Especially, Collusion Between The CCP And American Sellouts — Traitors — Inside The U.S.' Own Government. Inside The DOJ, The FBI, And Other Federal Government Agencies. That's Why Mr. Miles Guo Became The Most Targeted And Persecuted Dissident Not Only In Communist China, But Also Here In America."





Nicole (@Nicole7749) with Kathleen Winn on Winn Tucson.





#FreeMilesGuo





