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Dr. Savage DESTROYS MaoBama, The 1st Tranny, Ketchup Kerry, & An Idaho Prosecutor
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615 views • September 20, 2021
He Warned Us About These Demons Years Ago - The Enemies Within - NOW THEY ARE IN THEIR 3RD TERM!!
Of Course "LANTERN HEAD" John Kerry, Always Has His Nose In The Rip Off - NOTICE HOW HE HAS THE SAME TONGUE EXHIBITIONS AS JEN PSAKI???? Watch The Previous Video Called, "Why Does Psaki Constantly Do This? Snapping Up Flies Maybe?" Is This A Common Social Tick? He Shows Up In This Video At About 5:10. What A Scumbag!!
Of Course "LANTERN HEAD" John Kerry, Always Has His Nose In The Rip Off - NOTICE HOW HE HAS THE SAME TONGUE EXHIBITIONS AS JEN PSAKI???? Watch The Previous Video Called, "Why Does Psaki Constantly Do This? Snapping Up Flies Maybe?" Is This A Common Social Tick? He Shows Up In This Video At About 5:10. What A Scumbag!!
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