FULL SHOW: U.S. Generals Warn: Biden Is Collapsing America One Assault After Another

Many major stories on today’s transmission from the latest covid developments, vaccine developments, pipeline shutdown developments and war in Israel. If Americans cannot see how their country is currently under assault and the media and politicians are facilitating it, they may never see. Roger Stone joins the show to discuss the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the Republican party. We take calls from oil pipeline workers with their thoughts and opinions on the shutdown and the narrative we are given. Biden and Harris are nowhere to be seen as the world and the west in destabilizing, but his administration is making statements how white supremacy is the number one threat in America.