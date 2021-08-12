© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man: “I wish 100% I had never gotten this vaccine”
Follow
3
Share
Report
713 views • August 12, 2021
"To all you unvaccinated people, I would like to say, stand your ground. I wish 100% I had never gotten this vaccine."
"Two weeks after my final vaccination, I have had nothing but problems. A lot of physical problems I never had before. I can barely function."
"I want to tell everybody that has not been vaccinated, stand your ground. Do not get vaccinated. It's all a big lie!"
Keywords: Stand your ground, side effects, problems
Hashtags: #Standyourground #sideeffects #problems
Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@joetimm116/
https://www.tiktok.com/@joetimm116/video/6994139481699962118
"Two weeks after my final vaccination, I have had nothing but problems. A lot of physical problems I never had before. I can barely function."
"I want to tell everybody that has not been vaccinated, stand your ground. Do not get vaccinated. It's all a big lie!"
Keywords: Stand your ground, side effects, problems
Hashtags: #Standyourground #sideeffects #problems
Source:
https://www.tiktok.com/@joetimm116/
https://www.tiktok.com/@joetimm116/video/6994139481699962118
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.