The best vegetables to grow in small spaces

Everyone loves fresh veggies, but if you’re a city dweller with a small space to garden, or even an apartment dweller with limited balcony space, how can you grow your own?

No matter how much space you think you have to work with, there are plenty of vegetables that will flourish in your small garden. Here are our top plants you can grow in small spaces.





Some helpful tips:



- If space is limited, only grow what you love to eat, or things that are difficult/expensive to purchase



- Think vertically; grow climbing crops over arches, trellis or fences. Grow things like herbs or tomatoes in hanging baskets and herbs in window boxes



- Have seedlings ready. As you pick one crop you could be planting the next batch immediately

