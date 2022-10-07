The best vegetables to grow in small spaces

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Some helpful tips:
- If space is limited, only grow what you love to eat, or things that are difficult/expensive to purchase
- Think vertically; grow climbing crops over arches, trellis or fences. Grow things like herbs or tomatoes in hanging baskets and herbs in window boxes
- Have seedlings ready. As you pick one crop you could be planting the next batch immediately
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